GB Group (LON:GBG) Upgraded at Barclays

GB Group (LON:GBG) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 865 ($11.30). Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GBG. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of GB Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on shares of GB Group in a report on Friday.

Get GB Group alerts:

LON:GBG opened at GBX 789 ($10.31) on Monday. GB Group has a 12-month low of GBX 716 ($9.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 999 ($13.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 57.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 871.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 874.34.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.