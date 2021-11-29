GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 6,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 217,316 shares.The stock last traded at $24.33 and had previously closed at $22.49.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 89.96 and a beta of 0.87.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $249.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCP. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 14.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,999,000 after buying an additional 477,515 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the third quarter valued at $8,711,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 203.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after buying an additional 383,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,928,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,783,000 after buying an additional 343,960 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 89.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 510,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 241,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.