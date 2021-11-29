GenesisX Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 21.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. GenesisX has a total market cap of $55,730.96 and $13.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GenesisX has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,112,038 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

