Genetron (GTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ GTH opened at $10.75 on Monday. Genetron has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.37 million, a PE ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 0.39.
Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Genetron in a research report on Friday, September 24th.
About Genetron
Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.
