Genetron (GTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GTH opened at $10.75 on Monday. Genetron has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.37 million, a PE ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 0.39.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Genetron in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Genetron by 125.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 203,616 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Genetron during the third quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Genetron by 41.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. 20.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

