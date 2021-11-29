Geneva Partners LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPST. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the second quarter valued at $8,866,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 791.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,672,000 after buying an additional 21,256 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the second quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 125,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total transaction of $28,178,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.40, for a total value of $41,912,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,736,774 shares of company stock valued at $428,233,145 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

UPST traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $210.19. 27,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,979,323. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $303.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.17. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $401.49. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion and a PE ratio of 268.11.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

UPST has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.55.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

