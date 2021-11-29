Geneva Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Geneva Partners LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,967 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 121.1% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 302,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 165,415 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 14.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 18.6% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 9,862 shares during the period.

BTT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,158. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $27.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

