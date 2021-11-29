Geneva Partners LLC Sells 4,619 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Geneva Partners LLC reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 1.9% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $39,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 56.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.10. 26,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,462,745. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $110.06 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.98.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Truist dropped their target price on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Argus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.05.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.