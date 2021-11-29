Geneva Partners LLC Sells 78,204 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Geneva Partners LLC lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 78,204 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 65.2% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on COP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.79.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,226,220. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.50. The stock has a market cap of $95.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $77.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

