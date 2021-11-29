Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,792 Shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biomerica were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fore Capital LLC increased its holdings in Biomerica by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57,857 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Biomerica during the 2nd quarter worth $419,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Biomerica by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Biomerica by 2,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Biomerica during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 20.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Biomerica in a report on Friday, October 1st.

BMRA opened at $4.99 on Monday. Biomerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $62.43 million, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of -0.67.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 64.01% and a negative net margin of 86.94%. The business had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Biomerica, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

