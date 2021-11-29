Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 33,198 TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,424,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,197,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,982,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $991,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCVA opened at $9.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86. TCV Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

