Geode Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,094,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,145,000. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dune Acquisition stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87. Dune Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

