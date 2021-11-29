Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) by 34.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Processa Pharmaceuticals were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 215,532 shares in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCSA stock opened at $5.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $86.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $14.24.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PCSA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

