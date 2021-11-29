Geode Capital Management LLC Has $316,000 Holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 19.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 128,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 25,379 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.19.

NYSE LAC opened at $35.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.01. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a current ratio of 57.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.