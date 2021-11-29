Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,124 Shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prospector Capital were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRSR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter worth $7,155,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter worth $4,930,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Prospector Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $4,236,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Prospector Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $969,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Prospector Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRSR opened at $9.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

