German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Stake Lessened by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,181 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,526 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.51% of German American Bancorp worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 15.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1,015.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $40.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.06 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.74.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.