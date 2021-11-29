GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW) Short Interest Down 55.0% in November

GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the October 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ GIW traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.93. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,954. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90. GigInternational1 has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,974,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,228,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

GigInternational1 Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. GigInternational1 Inc is based in Palo Alto, California.

