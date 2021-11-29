Gitcoin (GTC) Price Reaches $19.12 on Major Exchanges

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Gitcoin has a total market capitalization of $271.47 million and approximately $161.81 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $19.12 or 0.00033507 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded 137.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gitcoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00043666 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00008500 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.45 or 0.00235621 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00088687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Gitcoin

Gitcoin is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Gitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.