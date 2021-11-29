Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. AlphaValue upgraded Glencore from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of GLNCY opened at $9.41 on Friday. Glencore has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

