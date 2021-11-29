Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 617.6% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the third quarter valued at about $473,000.

Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF stock opened at $36.32 on Monday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.82.

