Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Short Interest Update

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 76.4% from the October 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of GXTG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.50. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,599. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $66.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.