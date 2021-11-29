Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 70.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,934 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 6,433.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $19.86 on Monday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $62.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

In other news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $97,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

