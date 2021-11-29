Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stake in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,766 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Marlin Business Services were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRLN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Marlin Business Services during the first quarter worth about $250,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 245.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 628.4% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 8,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Business Services during the second quarter worth about $1,087,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 28.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 106,493 shares during the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRLN opened at $22.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $276.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average is $22.57. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $23.24.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.09 million for the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 45.85%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Marlin Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

