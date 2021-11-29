Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 65.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,835 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 81.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 424.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

Shares of XAR stock opened at $114.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.71. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $106.16 and a 12 month high of $136.82.

