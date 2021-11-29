Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 21,344 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 16.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,344 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Interface were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 10,312.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $15.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.87. Interface, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.20 million. Interface had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

TILE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upgraded Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

