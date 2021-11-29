Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes $1.69 Million Position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 179,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRSP. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRSP opened at $9.41 on Monday. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 192.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.36%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRSP shares. BTIG Research raised BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSpire Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

