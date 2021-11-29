Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes $1.72 Million Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 121,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,463,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,780,000 after purchasing an additional 180,692 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 132,522 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 67,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 117,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 64,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $64,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPG opened at $12.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The company has a market cap of $502.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.30.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 31.78%.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Dorian LPG in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

