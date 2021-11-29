Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 84,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

GENI stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24. Genius Sports Limited has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genius Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Genius Sports from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

