Golem Hits Market Cap of $820.66 Million (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. In the last seven days, Golem has traded 47% higher against the dollar. Golem has a market cap of $820.66 million and approximately $137.34 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001398 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00043342 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008544 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.87 or 0.00231435 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00088341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Golem Coin Profile

Golem (CRYPTO:GLM) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official website is golem.network . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

