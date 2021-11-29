Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,627 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $14,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX opened at $38.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average of $43.35. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BSX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.36.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $30,443.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $33,000.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at $925,593.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 615,244 shares of company stock valued at $26,774,035 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

