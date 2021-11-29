Gradient Investments LLC Buys 2,886 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.7% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $24,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank raised its position in Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Home Depot by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 71,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,894,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.17.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $407.52 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $416.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $361.54 and a 200-day moving average of $335.90. The stock has a market cap of $425.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

