Gradient Investments LLC Increases Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,177,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,298 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 2.8% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $100,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,835.5% during the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $45.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.88. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $46.34.

