Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 277,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,148 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $12,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $50.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.02.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 17.20%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $687,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

