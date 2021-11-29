Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $13,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in ServiceNow by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 62,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,821,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in ServiceNow by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.47, for a total transaction of $490,695.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,137 shares of company stock valued at $16,245,151. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow stock opened at $656.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 595.92, a PEG ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $662.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $595.79. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, FBN Securities lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

