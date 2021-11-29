Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Short Interest Update

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 228.0% from the October 31st total of 356,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.35 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,104,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 540,950 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,547,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 419,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GTE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.74. 3,343,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,014,931. The company has a market capitalization of $270.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.09. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

