Grant Bradley Fagerheim Acquires 20,000 Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$137,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,533,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,355,406.60.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$35,350.00.

Shares of TSE:WCP opened at C$6.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.15. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$728.10 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.27%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WCP. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.50 target price on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.16.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.