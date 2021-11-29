Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 1,046 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $160.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.17. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.20 and a twelve month high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

