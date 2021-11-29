Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 1,033 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $42,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB stock opened at $57.50 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.56. The company has a market capitalization of $85.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.03.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

