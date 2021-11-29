Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 1,183 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,987 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,297,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,651,000 after buying an additional 31,339 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 32,568 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1,585.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 54,867 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 51,612 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,260,000 after buying an additional 87,816 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% during the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 210,570 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GSK stock opened at $41.02 on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $43.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. On average, research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 87.29%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

