Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $468,000 Holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 82.3% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 280.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000.

PFM opened at $38.17 on Monday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $32.03 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

