Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 896 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,773,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,582,000 after buying an additional 893,220 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,066,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after buying an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,477,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,404,000 after purchasing an additional 53,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,816,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,712,000 after purchasing an additional 776,714 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $53.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.46.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

