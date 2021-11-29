Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 477 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 24.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 75,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 14,943 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Xcel Energy by 8.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 35,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $41,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Xcel Energy by 20.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XEL opened at $64.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.08.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

XEL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

