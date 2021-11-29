Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 6,926 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,926 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 548.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 19.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,100,000 after purchasing an additional 94,823 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 8.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 22.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 15,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $4,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SCCO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.92.

NYSE SCCO opened at $57.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 98.04%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

