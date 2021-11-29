Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON:GNC opened at GBX 120.60 ($1.58) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £635.02 million and a P/E ratio of -16.30. Greencore Group has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 174.30 ($2.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 134.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 136.51.

In other Greencore Group news, insider Patrick F. Coveney sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total value of £1,349,000 ($1,762,477.14).

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

