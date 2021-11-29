Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has decreased its dividend payment by 85.7% over the last three years. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 10.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Greenhill & Co., Inc. to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

GHL opened at $18.09 on Monday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.76.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.49. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 96.41%. The firm had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 18,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

GHL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

