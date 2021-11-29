GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Short Interest Up 2,400.0% in November

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,073,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PHOT opened at $0.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.21. GrowLife has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.57.

About GrowLife

GrowLife, Inc provides hydroponic equipment, lighting, nutrients, media, and other cultivation supplies to commercial and urban operations. The firm agricultural equipment includes growing mediums, hydroponics systems, tools for cutting and propagation, bulbs, indoor lighting systems, and accessories, ballasts, reflectors, meters and timers, and other technology control equipment for the cannabis and indoor plant cultivation and industries.

