GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Short Interest Up 2,400.0% in November

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,073,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PHOT opened at $0.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.21. GrowLife has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.57.
About GrowLife
