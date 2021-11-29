Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Up to $13.76

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.76, but opened at $14.55. Guild shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

GHLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Guild in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($999.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guild Holdings will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guild in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Guild during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Guild by 304.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Guild during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Guild during the second quarter worth about $414,000. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

