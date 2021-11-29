H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HNNMY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th.

HNNMY stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.54. The stock had a trading volume of 271,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,686. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.28. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $5.22.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 4.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

