Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.30

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.30 and last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of -0.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hailiang Education Group stock. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000. Triumph Capital Management owned about 0.11% of Hailiang Education Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hailiang Education Group, Inc engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

