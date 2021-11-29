Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Sells 409 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.2% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc owned 0.11% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 103.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $306,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $122,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VONE opened at $212.81 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $167.70 and a twelve month high of $219.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.648 dividend. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.