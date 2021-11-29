Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,259,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,029 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $103,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 405.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 600.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

HOG stock opened at $37.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.20 and a 12 month high of $52.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.30.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.51.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

